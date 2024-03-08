Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 7,460 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $196,421.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,126.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,919,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,394,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,588,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $22,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.