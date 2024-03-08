Eric S. Yuan Sells 2,420 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $169,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.