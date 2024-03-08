ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $100.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. ESAB traded as high as $100.11 and last traded at $99.99, with a volume of 252780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.98.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESAB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,375 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 23.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

