ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.52. Approximately 453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.07.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.