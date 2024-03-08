Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

CLWT stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.89.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.