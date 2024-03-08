European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) Shares Up 42.9%

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 42.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 7,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 62,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

European Commercial REIT Stock Up 42.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25.

Featured Stories

