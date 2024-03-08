European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Up to $13.10

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $13.87. European Wax Center shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 261,914 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EWCZ
European Wax Center Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 77.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than European Wax Center
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.