European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Up to $13.10

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $13.87. European Wax Center shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 261,914 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $922.86 million, a P/E ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 77.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

