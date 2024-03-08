EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of EVgo worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in EVgo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EVgo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVGO opened at $2.78 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,852 shares of company stock worth $229,525 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

