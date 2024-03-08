EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of EVgo worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in EVgo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EVgo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in EVgo by 7.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVGO. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

EVgo Price Performance

EVGO opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.16.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,852 shares of company stock worth $229,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

