EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $3.00. EVgo shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 3,812,079 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. EVgo’s revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,852 shares of company stock worth $229,525. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EVgo by 1,862.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 232,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in EVgo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in EVgo by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Trading Down 7.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $832.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.50.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

