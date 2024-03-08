Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Up 5.1% in February

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 34,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 1,162.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 206,751 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 59.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 60,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of FFIE opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

