Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Federal Signal worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Federal Signal by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Up 2.0 %

FSS opened at $81.03 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

