Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,024 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NIO by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,497,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,267,000 after purchasing an additional 879,832 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,140 shares during the last quarter. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,888,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,486,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NIO opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.94. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.50%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

