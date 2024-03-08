Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.47.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

