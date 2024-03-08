Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.31. 864 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPRO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF by 611.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global real estate companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FPRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

