Fidus Investment Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Fidus Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidus Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $601.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

