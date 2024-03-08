Financial Contrast: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) versus Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) and Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.3% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Viveon Health Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 17.93% 26.56% 22.13% Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viveon Health Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Viveon Health Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.25%. Given Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Viveon Health Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveon Health Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Viveon Health Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $398.20 million 4.93 $71.41 million $0.61 27.28 Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Viveon Health Acquisition.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats Viveon Health Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals



Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients. The company develops Firdapse for the treatment of MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis and spinal muscular atrophy type. It has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Viveon Health Acquisition



Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Viveon Health LLC.

