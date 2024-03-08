First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Issues Earnings Results

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 104.14% and a net margin of 13.19%.

First Acceptance Trading Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:FACO opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. First Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.12.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

