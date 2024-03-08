First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Issues Earnings Results

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 104.14% and a net margin of 13.19%.
First Acceptance Trading Up 4.4 %
OTCMKTS:FACO opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. First Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.12.
First Acceptance Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Acceptance
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.