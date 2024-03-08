First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,929,000 after buying an additional 1,342,783 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 469.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,010,000 after buying an additional 1,299,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FR. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

