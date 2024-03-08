First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.83.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

First National Financial Price Performance

First National Financial Announces Dividend

First National Financial stock opened at C$37.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.86 and a 12-month high of C$41.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 32,895 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,250,338.95. Corporate insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.