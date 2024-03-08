First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

Get First National Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First National Financial

First National Financial Stock Performance

First National Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$37.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.91. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.86 and a one year high of C$41.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 32,895 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.01 per share, with a total value of C$1,250,338.95. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.