First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.03.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

About First Quantum Minerals

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.62. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

