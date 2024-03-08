First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.62 on Thursday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $114.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

