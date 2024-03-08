FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stake Cut by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $293.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.