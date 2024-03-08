FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stake Cut by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $293.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.67.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

