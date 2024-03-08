Flux Power Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Flux Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flux Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Flux Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.70%.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

