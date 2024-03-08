Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Research analysts at Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 130.41% from the company’s previous close.

Flux Power Stock Performance

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $71.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 67.70% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

About Flux Power

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Featured Articles

