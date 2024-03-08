Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Research analysts at Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 130.41% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $71.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.
Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 67.70% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.
