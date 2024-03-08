Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 148,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 639,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,111,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 651,863 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.