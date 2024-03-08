Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
Shares of FORD opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.21.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Industries
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.