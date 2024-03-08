Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FORD opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

