Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Issues Earnings Results

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16, reports. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$151.09 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$139.19 and a 52 week high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 37.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$163.89.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$189.46.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

