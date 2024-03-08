Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Issues Earnings Results

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16, reports. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$151.09 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$139.19 and a 52 week high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 37.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$163.89.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.21%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
