Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Lowered to C$170.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$172.50 to C$170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$189.46.
Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.1 %
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3681517 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 40.21%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
