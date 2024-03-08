Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Lowered to C$170.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$172.50 to C$170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$189.46.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FNV opened at C$151.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 37.72, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$145.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$163.89.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3681517 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.