Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$195.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FNV. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.46.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$151.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$145.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$163.89. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 37.72 and a quick ratio of 23.26.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3681517 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

