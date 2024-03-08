Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Lowered by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 17,090 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 975.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

BEN stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

