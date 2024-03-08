Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 871,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,756,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Specifically, CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $104,545.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,072.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 83.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ULCC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.61.

Frontier Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,465 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 7,961,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 234,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,466,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after buying an additional 92,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,712,000 after buying an additional 168,926 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

