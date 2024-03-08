FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issues Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FCEL opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 120.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 100.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

