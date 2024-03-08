FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Amarin Co. plc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amarin in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Amarin Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Amarin has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $374.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amarin by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,279 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter worth $4,633,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Amarin by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,165,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Amarin by 438.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $26,963.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

