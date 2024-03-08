FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG) Issued By Cormark

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Cormark also issued estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.