FY2024 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AOS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $75.23. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

