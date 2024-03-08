FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rogers Sugar Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rogers Sugar in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Rogers Sugar’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.10%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RSI. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.15.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.44. The company has a market cap of C$559.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$4.96 and a 1 year high of C$6.41.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. In other Rogers Sugar news, Director Donald Jewell purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Insiders acquired 60,965 shares of company stock valued at $315,618 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

