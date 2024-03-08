FY2024 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Reduced by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $42.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

