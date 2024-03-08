FY2024 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Increased by Analyst

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.98) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.13). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XENE opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.