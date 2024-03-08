Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.78. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 878,412 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GOTU

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 2,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,998,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,849 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 1,484.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,624,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,637,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 151,418 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.