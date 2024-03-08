GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. GAP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GAP updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

GAP Price Performance

NYSE GPS opened at $19.31 on Friday. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 193.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.39.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,617,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,067 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 481,339 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

