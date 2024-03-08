GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), reports. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Down 12.6 %

GEN Restaurant Group stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. GEN Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50.

Institutional Trading of GEN Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENK. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GENK. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

