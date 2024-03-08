Genesco Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Genesco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share.

NYSE GCO opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $336.43 million, a P/E ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 60.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 29.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

