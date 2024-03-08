Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $6.60. Genius Sports shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 1,265,406 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GENI shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

