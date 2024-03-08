George Raymond Burns Sells 13,434 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE ELD opened at C$16.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$11.38 and a 52 week high of C$18.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.06.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

