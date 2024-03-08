Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 1.6 %

DNA opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.42. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 36,829 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $49,350.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,413,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,453.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,194,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,508,477.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 36,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $49,350.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,413,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,453.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,068 shares of company stock worth $630,310. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,987 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

