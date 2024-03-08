GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GitLab by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,222,000 after buying an additional 422,080 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

