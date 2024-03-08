Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

GLAD opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 841.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 186,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 166,935 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

